Georgia Tech releases schedule for first season under Geoff Collins

    By: Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The schedule for Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ first season has been released by the ACC.

    Among the details:

    1. Two open dates, one in the third full weekend of September and the other in the fourth weekend of October. The Yellow Jackets will play Temple (Collins’ former employer) in Philadelphia on September 28 after the first open date and then Pittsburgh at home on November 2 after the second.

    2. A short week of rest to play a home game against N.C. State on a Thursday night (November 16) after playing Virginia Tech at home the previous Saturday.

    3. No teams will have an extra rest before playing the Yellow Jackets. This is significant. Past schedules so frequently provided ACC opponents with extra rest before playing Tech that coach Paul Johnson accused the league of conspiring against the Jackets, a complaint that ultimately led to the league changing its scheduling model.

    (Home games in bold): 

    Aug. 29: at Clemson (Thursday)
    Sept. 7: South Florida 
    Sept. 14: The Citadel 
    Sept. 28: at Temple
    Oct. 5: North Carolina 
    Oct. 12: at Duke
    Oct. 19: at Miami
    Nov. 2: Pittsburgh 
    Nov. 9: at Virginia
    Nov. 16: Virginia Tech 
    Nov. 21: N.C. State (Thursday) 
    Nov. 30: Georgia

    This article was written by Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

