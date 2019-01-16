Georgia Tech releases schedule for first season under Geoff Collins

The schedule for Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins’ first season has been released by the ACC.
Among the details:
1. Two open dates, one in the third full weekend of September and the other in the fourth weekend of October. The Yellow Jackets will play Temple (Collins’ former employer) in Philadelphia on September 28 after the first open date and then Pittsburgh at home on November 2 after the second.
2. A short week of rest to play a home game against N.C. State on a Thursday night (November 16) after playing Virginia Tech at home the previous Saturday.
3. No teams will have an extra rest before playing the Yellow Jackets. This is significant. Past schedules so frequently provided ACC opponents with extra rest before playing Tech that coach Paul Johnson accused the league of conspiring against the Jackets, a complaint that ultimately led to the league changing its scheduling model.
(Home games in bold):
Aug. 29: at Clemson (Thursday)
Sept. 7: South Florida
Sept. 14: The Citadel
Sept. 28: at Temple
Oct. 5: North Carolina
Oct. 12: at Duke
Oct. 19: at Miami
Nov. 2: Pittsburgh
Nov. 9: at Virginia
Nov. 16: Virginia Tech
Nov. 21: N.C. State (Thursday)
Nov. 30: Georgia
This article was written by Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
