Georgia State hires Dell McGee as new head football coach

ATLANTA — A new era of Georgia State football officially began Friday night.

The university announced Dell McGee as its new head football coach as the successor to Shawn Elliott, who stepped down earlier this month.

McGee joins the Panthers after coaching running backs for the University of Georgia for the past seven seasons. He released the following statement in a Georgia State news release.

“I’ve spent 20-plus years coaching in Georgia. As a native of this state, this opportunity to develop student-athletes here has always been the blessing I knew I was preparing for. I am forever grateful for Coach Smart and the University of Georgia for supporting me in my dream of being of a college head coach.”

“Georgia State is primed for success. As a premiere institution in the best city in America, I can’t wait to lead the football program as we compete for championships.”

McGee will be introduced Monday morning at 10 a.m. at Center Parc Stadium.

McGee is a Georgia native. He grew up in Columbus and played high school football for Kendrick High School before he played college football for Auburn University.

After a brief professional football career, McGee returned home to Georgia and coached at Harris County, Greenville and Carter-Columbus high schools.

He moved up to college football as an analyst for his alma mater Auburn and running back coach for Georgia Southern. He took over as interim head coach for the Eagles for their 2015 GoDaddy Bowl victory. McGee joined the UGA staff in 2016.

McGee’s son, Austin, will join him at Georgia State. The senior at Athens Academy signed with the Panthers recruiting class during the December signing period.

