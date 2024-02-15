Georgia State football head coach stepping down to accept assistant job at South Carolina

ATLANTA — Georgia State head football coach Shawn Elliott is stepping down from the position, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein.

Elliott, who became the school’s head coach in Dec. 2016, will accept the tight ends coaching job at the University of South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

He previously worked as an assistant coach at South Carolina for several seasons before he took the Georgia State job.

Elliott led the program to its first winning season as an FBS program back in 2017. In what is now his final season, Georgia State went 7-6 in 2023 and won the Idaho Potato Bowl.

His departure comes just two days after the Panthers started spring practices.

“It’s extremely difficult to step away from the Georgia State football program, particularly the players and staff who have gone above and beyond. As hard as this decision is professionally, it’s something that I must do personally. I want to thank Charlie Cobb for giving me this opportunity seven years ago and working tirelessly to collaborate on growing and improving Georgia State football,” Elliott said in a statement.

“I am proud of this program’s growth, our accomplishments and the foundation we laid for future success. I am especially proud of and grateful to all the players who have worked so hard to make this program successful. I know Charlie will hire a tremendous football coach to continue growing the program. With his leadership, GSU football is poised to do great things, and I know these young men do just that. I will always be grateful that I was allowed to be a small part of the journey,” he added.

It’s unclear what the Panthers’ plan will be to replace Elliott.

Georgia State opens its football schedule on Aug. 31 at Georgia Tech.

