Georgia Southern’s comeback falls short in 38-35 loss to Southern Miss

MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Clay Helton of the Georgia Southern Eagles looks on in the second quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
By The Associated Press

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Braylon Braxton passed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, Jeffery Pittman carried it 31 times for 140 yards and two scores, and Southern Miss held off Georgia Southern 38-35 on Thursday night.

Braxton had a 50-yard touchdown pass to Tychaun Chapman in the first quarter and a 30-yarder to Carl Chester in the second for a 21-7 lead. The Golden Eagles’ fourth straight touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Pittman for a 21-point lead at the break.

Creighton Wilbanks made a 42-yard field goal with 10:24 left in the fourth for a 38-21 lead. On Georgia Southern’s next possession, Josh Moten made the third interception of the game for Southern Miss.

Georgia Southern scored twice in a little over four minutes, the last with 2:14 remaining, but could not recover an onside kick attempt.

Southern Miss (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt), which went 1-11 last season, secured its first road victory since topping Louisiana-Lafayette 34-31 in overtime on Nov. 9, 2023.

JC French IV was 24 of 43 for 313 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions for Georgia Southern (2-4, 0-2).

It was the first football meeting in the modern era between Georgia Southern and Southern Miss. The two teams played in 1941 with Mississippi Southern downing Georgia Teachers College 70-0.

