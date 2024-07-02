Georgia native made MLB debut this weekend. His dad drew the perfect keepsake

CHICAGO — Former University of Georgia baseball star Aaron Schunk made his Major League Baseball debut this weekend.

The Colorado Rockies called up their infield prospect for their series against the Chicago White Sox. Schunk, who grew up in metro Atlanta and attended the Lovett School, entered his first MLB game on Saturday.

It’s not every day that a player makes his debut. Luckily, Schunk’s father had an unique way to commemorate the occasion.

Eric Schunk has a passion for sketching. On Saturday, Eric took few moments to draw the crowd at the Rockies-White Sox game before Aaron made his debut.

“This is absolutely a top 5 all time day,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of the stadium and his sketch.

Got to sketch the @whitesox stadium today - just before my son, @RealSlimSchunky got into his first @MLB game with the @Rockies - this is absolutely a top 5 all time day. @JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/75mN1MMAkE — eric schunk (@ericschunk) June 29, 2024

