Sports

Georgia native made MLB debut this weekend. His dad drew the perfect keepsake

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Colorado Rockies v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Aaron Schunk #30 of the Colorado Rockies turns a double play in the 9th inning against Lenyn Sosa #50 of the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CHICAGO — Former University of Georgia baseball star Aaron Schunk made his Major League Baseball debut this weekend.

The Colorado Rockies called up their infield prospect for their series against the Chicago White Sox. Schunk, who grew up in metro Atlanta and attended the Lovett School, entered his first MLB game on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It’s not every day that a player makes his debut. Luckily, Schunk’s father had an unique way to commemorate the occasion.

Eric Schunk has a passion for sketching. On Saturday, Eric took few moments to draw the crowd at the Rockies-White Sox game before Aaron made his debut.

“This is absolutely a top 5 all time day,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of the stadium and his sketch.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Practice field is South Fulton flag football team’s secret to success

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read