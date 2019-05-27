The road to Omaha will start in Athens and Atlanta. The NCAA announced Sunday Georgia and Georgia Tech will host baseball regionals this week.
It will be the sixth time the Bulldogs have hosted a NCAA regional. They are one of eight teams that also hosted regional in 2018.
For Georgia Tech, it is the 12th time they have been named a regional host and the first since 2011.
Both teams will find out Monday if they are ranked in the top eight seeds that will get to host super regionals. In the latest RPI rankings, Georgia is No. 3 and Georgia Tech is No. 8.
If both teams aren't named, then it could be possible for Athens and Atlanta regionals to be paired together. In the latest RPI rankings, Georgia is No. 3 and Georgia Tech is No. 8.
The NCAA regionals will be held May 31-June 3.
