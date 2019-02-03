ATLANTA - Former Georgia Bulldogs star Champ Bailey was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Bailey, who was elected in his first year on the ballot, played for the Bulldogs from 1996 to 1998 before he was drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins.
Bailey spent five seasons with the Redskins before spending the majority of his professional football career with the Denver Broncos.
Bailey finished his career with 12 Pro Bowl selections, the most ever by a defensive back.
He had 52 interceptions, nine forced fumbles and four touchdowns during this NFL career.
Champ Bailey on learning in Atlanta and #SBLlll he’s head to NFL Hall of Fame...— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) February 2, 2019
“You can talk about the Falcons all you want, but this is Bulldog country” pic.twitter.com/CBtFF6OeQf
