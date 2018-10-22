Former Georgia Bulldog Sony Michel suffers potentially serious knee injury

Patriots rookie running back Sony Michel suffered a potentially serious knee injury on the first play of the second quarter against the Bears Sunday.
Michel’s right knee twisted awkwardly underneath him as Bears defensive tackle Bilal Nichols made the tackle. The former Georgia running back also fumbled on the play.
Michel was taken to the Patriots’ locker room following the injury. The Patriots listed his return as questionable.
Michel entered the game with 400 yards on 91 carries and four touchdowns.
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
