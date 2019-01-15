0 Former Falcons head coach Mike Smith says he's finished with coaching

ATLANTA - Mike Smith, who’s won the most games of any coach in Falcons’ history, appears set to ride off into the coaching sunset.

Smith, 60, was fired this season as Tampa Bay’s defensive coordinator. He was on SiriusXM NFL radio on Tuesday with Alex Marvez and Ed McCaffery.

“Well, Alex, I’ve been very blessed to have the opportunity to coach in the National Football League,” Smith said via JoeBucsFan.com. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Smith then contended that it was time for him and his family to “look at some new adventures” outside football. “I’ve been in this league and coached a long time and I think it’s time to go do something different,” said Smith, who did not immediately return a call to his cell phone.

After seven seasons, the Falcons fired Smith on Dec. 29, 2014.

Smith took the Falcons to the playoffs in four of his first seven seasons.

In 2008 and 2009, he posted consecutive winning seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Over Smith’s first five seasons, his teams played solid defense, keep down penalties and made it a habit of winning close games. They were solid, played hard and were competitive.

He took over after the horrible 2007 season in which quarterback Michael Vick was sent to federal prison and coach Bobby Petrino quit after 13 games.

Smith helped restore order quickly as the team posted an 11-5 regular-season record and went to the playoffs.

He talked regularly about “the process” leading to that team’s success.

Under Smith, the peak was reaching the NFC Championship game after the 2012 season. The 49ers rallied from a 17-0 deficit that day to win 28-24 at the Georgia Dome and advance to the Super Bowl.

The Falcons would end the season 10 yards away from what have been the franchise’s second trip to the Super Bowl. Dan Quinn’s 2016 team would later become the second team in franchise history to reach the Super Bowl.

The 1998 team under Dan Reeves was the first Falcons team to play in the Super Bowl.

Smith’s record was 66-46 (.589) and 1-4 in the playoffs with the Falcons.

This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.