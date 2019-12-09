0 Falcons WR Ridley, CB Trufant out for rest of the season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their star wide receivers for their last three games.

The team announced Calvin Ridley suffered an abdominal injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. The team did not specify what kind of abdominal injury.

The second-year wide receiver from Alabama started in 10 games this season and had 63 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ridley injured himself in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Panthers. He finished with five catches for a touchdown and 76 yards before he left the game.

Ridley thanked the fans for their support in an Instagram post Monday.

Last TD of season for Falcons WR Calvin Ridley... our for final 3-games with abdominal injury pic.twitter.com/zxZrjpmPrC — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 9, 2019

Ridley isn't the only player out for the rest of the season.

A league source told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein Monday that Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will need surgery after breaking a bone in his arm.

Trufant started in nine games this season and had four interceptions.

Per NFL league source... Falcons corner Desmond Trufant is done for the season and will need surgery after breaking bone in his arm - pic.twitter.com/qajZK81e5w — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 9, 2019

Leave your positive comments below for @DesmondTrufant who will be out for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/ZkZcAn0gEO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 9, 2019

