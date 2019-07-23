Falcons sign Allen Bailey to two-year, $10.5 million deal

Falcons signed defensive end Allen Bailey to a two-year contract worth $10.5 million on Monday, according to NFL Media.
Bailey is set to receive $6 million this year with $3.5 million guaranteed.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed the signing of Bailey during his appearance on 92.9 The Game early Tuesday morning.
“(We liked the) attitude that he likes to play, his style and hopefully today he’ll get his physical and paper work is Allen Bailey,” Quinn said. “(We expect him) to come out this way and contribute as well.”
Bailey, 30, is from Sapelo Island and played at Miami and McIntosh County Academy. As a high school senior, he was a member of the AJC’s Super 11 in 2006.
He was drafted in the third round (86th overall) of the 2011 draft.
Bailey has spent his entire career with the Chiefs. He’s played in 102 NFL games and has made 61 starts.
Bailey, who has 19.5 career sacks, is more of a run-stuffing defensive end.
Bailey visited the Falcons back in June. He played the past five seasons for Falcons senior assistant coach Bob Sutton, who was the Chiefs defensive coordinator from 2013-18 before getting fired after last season.
This article was written by D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Falcons reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
