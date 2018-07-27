ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons and star left tackle Jake Matthews have agreed to a contract extension.
Matthews, the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, has been a staple on the Falcons’ offensive line for the past several years.
Since joining the team, Matthews has played in 63 games, and he's started all of them.
Terms of the deal have not been released. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting the five-year extension is worth $75 million.
The Falcons officially began training camp Friday morning.
