ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have decided to exercise defensive end Vic Beasley’s fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
Beasley, who was drafted No. 8 in the 2015 NFL Draft, played an integral part in improving the Falcons' pass rush on defense. In 2016, Beasley finished with 15.5 sacks, becoming the first Atlanta player to lead in that category since the league started officially tracking sacks in 1982, according to the team’s website.
In 2017, Beasley spent time at both the defensive end and linebacker positions. During the offseason, Falcons coach Dan Quinn made the decision to move Beasley back to defensive end permanently.
“For a stretch there, we felt the best thing for us to do would be play him in both roles – at (linebacker)and at the nickel defensive end,” Quinn said at the NFL combine. “We’re just going to go back to what he does best. At the time, we needed to use him in that role, but we’ll feature him as a defensive end all the time in 2018.”
The three-year veteran has played in 36 games, recorded 94 tackles, and 24.5 sacks, forced nine fumbles, recovered one fumble and recorded one interception and one defensive touchdown.
By exercising his fifth-year option, the Falcons will have Beasley under contract in the 2019 season. The NFL deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options for the 2015 draft class is May 3.
