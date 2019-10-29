Falcons cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant just two months after luring him out of retirement.
Channel 2 Action News sports director Zach Klein first reported the Falcons had kickers Elliott Fry and Younghoe Koo in for workouts on Monday.
The Falcons posted that they've released Bryant on their app.
TRENDING STORIES:
Bryant missed two field goals on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He is 9-of-14 on field goal attempts this season.
The Falcons announced they've signed kicker Younghoe Koo who played at Georgia Southern. Koo played four games with the San Diego Chargers in 2017.
Stay with Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.
Matt Bryant has played his final game for the Falcons and most likely final game ever in NFL— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2019
Team cut Bryant today (@EvanBirchfield has it 1st)
NFL league source tells me plan is to sign former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo pic.twitter.com/ZVadbXUUl6
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}