  • Falcons cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons have cut veteran kicker Matt Bryant just two months after luring him out of retirement. 

    Channel 2 Action News sports director Zach Klein first reported the Falcons had kickers Elliott Fry and Younghoe Koo in for workouts on Monday.

    The Falcons posted that they've released Bryant on their app. 

    Bryant missed two field goals on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He is 9-of-14 on field goal attempts this season. 

    The Falcons announced they've signed kicker Younghoe Koo who played at Georgia Southern.  Koo played four games with the San Diego Chargers in 2017.

