0 Everything you need to know for Braves-Dodgers NLDS Game 3 at SunTrust Park

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will host their first playoff game at SunTrust Park tonight as they face elimination against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Braves were shutout in Game 1 and Game 2 at Dodger Stadium Thursday and Friday.

First pitch is set for 8:07 p.m. with Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler on the mound.

Here is everything fans need to know about tonight's Game 3.

GATES AND SEATING CHART

SunTrust Park's gates will be opening at 5 p.m., three hours before 8:07 p.m. first pitch time.

The Braves recommend that fans arrive early as crowds and security lines are expected to increase closer to game time.

A full seating chart and list of entrances can be found here.

PARKING

Parking passes went on sale Thursday with costs beginning at $25 for single-game tickets and $20 for season ticket holders.

The following decks will accept on-site payment up until 2½ hours before first pitch: Red Deck, N29, E31, E35, E41, E42 and E43.

The Orange Valet Deck, Delta Deck,Braves 9 and Braves 11 — normally reserved for A-List members — will be open to the public.

The Red Deck and lot N29 will offer ADA-compliant parking and a shuttle that will pick up and drop off at Battery Avenue just outside the Third Base Gate starting 2½ hours before first pitch.

WHAT YOU CAN BRING

Outside food is allowed but only items that can fit into a one-gallon, clear plastic bag. Each ticket holder can bring in one water bottle.

One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.

Here’s a list of items fans are NOT allowed to bring into SunTrust Park:

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Aluminum cans

Glass bottles

Bota bags or wineskins

Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16x16x8 inches

Ice chests or hard sided coolers

Camera lenses exceeding 5 inches; camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel

Folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such; sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, Tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons)

Bullhorns, noise makers or confetti

Laser devices or pointers

Skateboards, hoverboards and rollerblades

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Framed or oversized backpacks

Balloons, beachballs and other inflatable items

