0 Everything you need to know about TOUR Championship 2019 in Atlanta

In less than a month, the entire golf world will converge at the East Lake Golf Club for TOUR Championship 2019.

Since 2004, East Lake has been the permanent home for TOUR Championship, which will cap off the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Only the top 30 players will qualify.

Tiger Woods captured last year's TOUR Championship in a thrilling tournament and finished the runner-up for the FedEx Cup behind Justin Rose. This year's playoffs are setting up to be another close finish.

Here's a guide to everything you need to know for the playoff finale.

WHEN IS IT AND WHAT TIMES?

TOUR Championship will take place Aug. 21-25 at East Lake. The gates will open for the practice round Wednesday at 9 a.m. For each round Thursday-Sunday, the course will open at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in particular golfers, tee times and pairings will be announced the day before each round.

HOW CAN I GET TICKETS?

Tickets and packages can be purchased here. Daily ground tickets range from $35-$75 with weekly tickets running at $185. Children 18 and under can get in for free to the grounds with a paying adult.

Tickets are paperless for TOUR Championship and will be mobile entry.

CELLPHONE POLICY

According to TOUR Championship policy, cellphones must be on silent at all times and no flash photography is allowed. No golfer wants to hear a cellphone ring when he’s getting ready for an important shot.

If you have to take or make a phone call, there are designated areas around the course. You can take pictures and videos but only for your personal use. Livestreaming is not allowed.

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION:

Public parking is available for $15 at the Georgia World Congress Center, Marshalling Yard and Yellow Lot (362 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd). A free shuttle will be provided to the course with pickup at Gray Street Northwest.

For the weekend rounds, there will be more public parking for $10 in College Park at 2459 Riverdale Road. A free shuttle will be offered there, too. The shuttle will drop fans off at the Glenwood Gate.

All parking must be purchased in advance. Fans are also encouraged to take Uber with a specific dropoff gate at the course.

CLEAR BAG POLICY:

Like at most sporting events nowadays, a clear bag policy will be in effect for TOUR Championship. These bags and items will be allowed:

Personal bags 6"x 6" or smaller

Clear plastic, vinyl or other carry on items not exceeding 12" x 6" x 12"

A 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag

Umbrellas without sleeve

Portable radios with headsets

Collapsible chairs without chair bags and seat cushions without carrying case or pockets

Binoculars without a case

These items will NOT be allowed:

Bags larger than 6"x6"

Plastic, metal or glass cups or cans or any containers except for baby and medical needs

Computers, laptops, video cameras, DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras

Posters, banners and signs

Beverages or coolers

Selfie sticks

Lawn chairs or oversized chairs

Click here for a full list of items allowed and banned from the course plus examples of clear bag sizes.

