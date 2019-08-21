Tour Championship 2019: Tee times, pairings announced for Round 1 at East Lake

The world's top golfers will take center stage in Atlanta when the 2019 Tour Championship begins Thursday at East Lake Golf Course.
The course has been the permanent home since 2004 for Tour Championship, which serves as the playoff finale for the FedEx Cup.
In years past, there have been different Tour Championship and FedEx Cup winners. In 2018, Tiger Woods won the championship and Justin Rose claimed the playoff title.
Under a new format this year, the Tour Championship winner will claim the playoff title and large bonus. The championship also switches to a stroke-based scoring system.
The current FedEx Cup standings leader Justin Thomas will start at 10-under par. The next four players will be at 8-under through 5-under. The starting points regress to Nos. 26-30 starting at even par.
Here are the tee times and pairings for Round 1 (all times are local)
11:45 a.m. Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak
11:55 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
12:05 p.m. Chez Reavie, Bryson DeChambeau
12:15 p.m. Corey Conners, Sungjae Im
12:25 p.m. Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood
12:35 p.m. Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner
12:45 p.m. Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker
12:55 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Paul Casey
1:05 p.m. Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson
1:15 p.m. Gary Woodland, Tony Finau
1:25 p.m. Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer
1:35 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
1:45 p.m. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
1:55 p.m. Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
2:05 p.m. Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay
