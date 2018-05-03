ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia and Head Football Coach Kirby Smart have agreed on a lucrative contract extension.

The new 7-year deal worth $49 million will make Smart the third-highest paid coach in the SEC behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. Auburn’s Gus Malzahn also makes $7 per year.

“Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity.

The deal, approved by the UGA Athletic Association’s executive board in a teleconference meeting on Thursday, represents a $3.25 million a year raise and three-year extension for Smart, according to DawgNation.

“In just two short years, Coach Smart has established a new level of excellence in UGA’s storied football program,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “I look forward to his continued success and his strong support of this great university.”

Smart released the following statement:

“I’d like to first thank President Morehead and Greg McGarity for allowing me to lead this program. I’m humbled by the faith they’ve placed in me and won’t ever take that for granted. I’d also like to thank our staff and our entire football family. Without their hard work and dedication we wouldn’t have been able to have the kind of success we’ve had in such a short period of time. As a young boy, I grew up in this great state dreaming of being a Bulldog,” he continued. “To have been able to do that—first as a player, and now as the head football coach -- is beyond anything I ever dreamed. I do not take lightly the awesome responsibility of leading this program, and while I’m pleased with where we are as a program, I couldn’t be more excited about where we’re going in the future. You can rest assured that we will continue to work tirelessly to make Georgia football the best it can possibly be. Last, but not least, I want to express my gratitude and love for all our fans and thank them and the wonderful people of the State of Georgia for their tremendous support.”