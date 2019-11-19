Swift tops 1,000 yards, continues climb up UGA's career rushing list

Junior running back D’Andre Swift hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season and moved up two spots on Georgia’s list of career rushing yardage in last week’s win over Auburn.
Swift’s 106 yards against the Tigers lifted his season total to 1,027 and his career total to 2,694. Swift passed Thomas Brown and Rodney Hampton on the program’s list of career rushing yardage, holding the No. 8 spot entering Saturday’s home game against Texas A&M.
Swift needs 41 yards to move into seventh place and is 307 yards away from becoming the seventh player in UGA history with 3,000 yards. Here’s a look at the top 10 rushers in Georgia history:
5,259: Herschel Walker, 1980-82
4,769: Nick Chubb, 2014-17
3,638: Sony Michel, 2014-17
3,285: Todd Gurley, 2012-14
3,232: Garrison Hearst, 1990-92
3,017: Lars Tate, 1984-87
2,734: Knowshon Moreno, 2007-08
2,694: D’Andre Swift, 2017-19
2,668: Rodney Hampton, 1987-89
2,646: Thomas Brown, 2004-07
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}