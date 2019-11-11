Swift continues climb up UGA's career rushing list

Junior running back D’Andre Swift has moved into the top 10 on Georgia’s list of career rushing yardage, and could move up another spot or two in Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Swift’s 83 yards in Georgia’s 27-0 victory over Missouri pushed his nine-game season total to 921 yards and his career total to 2,588, seven more than former No. 10 Kevin McLee (2,581 from 1975-77). If Swift continues at his 100-yard per game average against the Tigers, he would leap past Thomas Brown and Rodney Hampton into eighth place on the school’s all-time list.
Here’s a look at the top 10:
5,259: Herschel Walker, 1980-82
4,769: Nick Chubb, 2014-17
3,638: Sony Michel, 2014-17
3,285: Todd Gurley, 2012-14
3,232: Garrison Hearst, 1990-92
3,017: Lars Tate, 1984-87
2,734: Knowshon Moreno, 2007-08
2,668: Rodney Hampton, 1987-89
2,646: Thomas Brown, 2004-07
2,588: D’Andre Swift, 2017-19
