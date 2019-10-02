Swift continues climb up UGA career rushing chart

Junior running back D’Andre Swift joined Georgia’s 2,000-yard career rushing club with his 98-yard performance in the team’s 23-17 victory over Notre Dame.
Swift moved past Robert Edwards and Tim Worley on Georgia’s career rushing list and now stands 14th overall with 2,055 yards. Swift has 86 yards rushing in two games against Tennessee - Georgia’s Saturday night opponent on the road - and needs 148 yards to pass the next player on the career list, Musa Smith (2,202 yards).
Here’s a look at the top rushers in Georgia history:
5,259: Herschel Walker, 1980-82
4,769: Nick Chubb, 2014-17
3,638: Sony Michel, 2014-17
3,285: Todd Gurley, 2012-14
3,232: Garrison Hearst, 1990-92
3,017: Lars Tate, 1984-87
2,734: Knowshon Moreno, 2007-08
2,668: Rodney Hampton, 1987-89
2,646: Thomas Brown, 2004-07
2,581: Kevin McLee, 1975-77
2,271: Frank Sinkwich, 1940-42
2,228: Willie McClendon, 1976-78
2,202: Musa Smith, 2000-02
2,055: D’Andre Swift, 2017-19
2,038: Tim Worley, 1985-86, 88
2,033: Robert Edwards, 1995-97
