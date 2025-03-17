March Madness: Georgia earns No. 9 seed in NCAA Men’s Tournament

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are going dancing for the first time in over a decade after their selection as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Bulldogs, (20-12), will face No. 8 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8), a perennial college basketball power, in the Midwest region.

Tip-off is set for 4:35 p.m. ET Thursday on TBS.

The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Houston versus No. 16 SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.

In a presser after Selection Sunday, head coach Mike White said the Bulldogs are excited for the opportunity.

“We’ve got a tough-minded group, and we’ve got a group that, as we know, is incredibly resilient and connected, and we’ll gain that experience on the fly, you know, against a power program, you know, a program we have a lot of respect for,” White said. “But we’ll be prepared. We’re excited for the opportunity.”

The Bulldogs are one of 14 SEC teams selected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

