March Madness: Georgia Tech earns No. 9 seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

The Georgia Tech women’s basketball team is going dancing after being awarded a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (22-10 overall, 9-9 ACC) will face off against the No. 8 seed Richmond Spiders (27-6 overall, 17-1 Atlantic 10) on Friday.
Georgia Tech will travel to compete in the Los Angeles region where the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins are hosting.
This is the Yellow Jackets third trip to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Nell Fortner.
Game time has yet to be announced.
