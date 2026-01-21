Georgia-Tennessee swim meet rescheduled due to weather concerns

ATHENS, Ga. — A scheduled swim meet for the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee was rescheduled for Friday due to weather.

According to the University of Georgia Athletic Association, both university diving programs agreed to hold the event at Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Originally, the meet was planned for Jan. 24 at noon, but the winter weather coming through the metro area led to a shift in the schedule.

Anyone who wants to watch the swim meet can come in for free.

For those who cannot make it in-person, the meet is set to stream live on SEC Network+.

UGAA officials said there will be free t-shirts available for the first 500 spectators for Swimapalooza II, and free food will also be available for the first 250 people to come in for the live event.

UGAA also said fans will be able to take photos with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy.

