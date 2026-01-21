Convenience store employee charged with trafficking drugs in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A drug-related investigation led to the execution of search warrants at a convenience store and a private home, resulting in an arrest and multiple felony charges, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that on Jan. 16, the sheriff’s office executed two search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation.

One warrant was served at JJ’s Convenience Store on Highway 162, and the other at a private home on Whipporwill Drive in Oxford.

As a result of the searches, investigators arrested Zabiullah Hussain, 53, of Oxford, who was employed at JJ’s Convenience Store.

He faces a series of charges, including trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, four counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempted commission of certain crimes and two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

©2026 Cox Media Group