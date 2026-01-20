Broadway in Atlanta announces 2026-2027 season of shows coming to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced their next season for shows coming to the Fox Theatre for the 2026-2027 season.

The lineup features a few fan favorites as well as some new national tours.

“As we enter our 45th season, the 2026/2027 lineup represents a bold next chapter for Broadway in Atlanta,” said Russ Belin, vice president of Broadway in Atlanta. “From headline-making premieres to fan-favorite returns, this season brings together the creative forces shaping Broadway today. We’re honored to continue growing the series alongside audiences who show up with curiosity and passion year after year.”

Here is the lineup:

HAMILTON

Sept. 2 – 20, 2026A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. HAMILTON features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™

Oct. 27 – Nov 1, 2026

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the real sound of Havana is born–and one woman discovers the music that will change her life forever.

Inspired by true events, five-time Tony Award®-winning musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB™ brings the GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life–and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class band joins a sensational cast of musicians, actors and dancers from across the globe for an authentic experience unlike any you’ve seen or heard before. “A jaw-dropping, soul-stirring must-see!” (The Washington Post). Experience the tale of big dreams, second chances and the unbreakable bonds of making music together that captivated Broadway.

DEATH BECOMES HER

Nov. 17 – 22, 2026

THE TONY AWARD®-WINNING “PERFECT MUSICAL COMEDY” – DEADLINE

Some people will do anything to look eternally fabulous. But famous actress Madeline Ashton and her best frenemy Helen Sharp are about to go too far…thanks to a mysterious woman named Viola Van Horn and a secret potion that’s to die for.

DEATH BECOMES HER is the Tony Award-winning drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy based on the classic 1992 film with direction and choreography by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli. DEATH BECOMES HER is “a laugh-filled, tuneful musical to die for” (Variety) and “a cheek-aching laughter roller coaster — the most fun night out!” (The Daily Beast). Experience the “savagely funny” (Time Out) pop-culture phenomenon that’s been certified “hilarious” by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly, Goldie Hawn, Beyoncé (!!) and countless fans on Instagram, TikTok and beyond.

See it now and laugh for eternity.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

Dec. 15 – 20, 2026

A new musical comedy about the things we do to stay together.

Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Atlanta in this internationally acclaimed hit musical critics call “wonderful, heart-warming and laugh-out-loud funny” (Manchester Evening News) and “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It’s “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we’re better together.

BOOP!® The MusicalJan. 12 – 17, 2027

“What’s not to love about Betty Boop?” (Chicago Tribune)

For almost a century, the Betty Boop® character has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! ® The Musical, Betty’s dream of an ordinary day off from super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to a “bright and bubbly” (Time Out New York) adventure of color, music, and love in New York City. “A show-stopping rainbow of joy” (The Daily Beast), BOOP! is the new Broadway musical-comedy extravaganza that’s fun for everyone – bringing heart, laughter, and a whole lot of Boop-oop-a-doop to the stage!

Tony Award®–winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell (KINKY BOOTS, HAIRSPRAY, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES) brings Fleischer Studios’ Queen of the Screen to life with a score by celebrated multiple GRAMMY® winner David Foster (“I Have Nothing,” “After the Love Is Gone,” “The Prayer”), lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Susan Birkenhead (WORKING, JELLY’S LAST JAM), and a book by Tony Award® winner Bob Martin (THE DROWSY CHAPERONE, THE PROM).

WATER FOR ELEPHANTSFeb. 2 – 7, 2027

“Many wonders await audiences in this gorgeously imaginative Broadway musical.”- The New York Times

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic’s Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.”

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train, unsure of where the road will take him, and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life– and love– beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

So, step right up to the “spellbinding entertainment” (Variety) at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, “the best new musical on Broadway” (Theatermania).

THE NOTEBOOK April 13 – 18, 2027

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, THE NOTEBOOK tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull

them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), THE

NOTEBOOK is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, and features music by singer-

songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by TV’s Bekah Brunstetter (“This Is Us”).

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A New MusicalJuly 6 – 11, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and – of all people – Ian Fleming turn the tide of WWII? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony® winner, OPERATION MINCEMEAT is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du SoleilDec. 2 - 13, 2026

It’s the holidays, and this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read “A Visit from Saint Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore together. Now, Isabella feels like she’s outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey.

In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, ’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… is a festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, featuring the incredible acrobatics Cirque du Soleil is known for – from a mesmerizing aerial straps duo and daring hoop diving, to gravity-defying hair suspension and high-energy dancing – performed by a cast of 26 artists from all over the world. The show features lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites reinvented by Cirque du Soleil.

WICKED

March 3 – 28, 2027Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz... where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked. With a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” WICKED has been called “A magical Broadway musical with brains, heart and courage” (Time Magazine).

THE BODYGUARD

May 14 – 16, 2027

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

A “BRILLIANT” (The Times), breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Saving All My Love,” and “One Moment in Time”, alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

BEETLEJUICE

June 11 – 13, 2027

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most returns to Atlanta by popular demand.

It’s showtime! Based on Tim Burton’s dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that’s out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Visit broadwayinatlanta.com for more information on signing up for the wait list.

