Barrow County Schools add security at all campuses, including Apalachee HS, after threats

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County School System sent a message to parents Wednesday morning about added security at the district’s schools.

According to the letter sent to parents and shared with Channel 2 Action News, there is an increased law enforcement presence at all Barrow County schools out of an abundance of caution.

The letter, written by Dr. Andrea Neher, principal of Winder Elementary School, said a potential security concern prompted the move.

Neher told parents that families can check students in if needed but they are unable to check students out in order to maintain a secure and orderly campus.

“These measures are precautionary and are in place to provide an added layer of security,” the principal wrote.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Barrow County school officials and received the following statement:

All BCSS schools are currently in a Hold and Secure status this morning as law enforcement investigates a series of threatening calls made to several schools. The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is sending additional security personnel to each campus. All students and staff are safe. To support the investigation and maintain campus security, please do not come to school campuses at this time. Doing so may compromise both safety procedures and the ongoing investigation. We will provide an update as soon as additional information is available. — Barrow County Schools

