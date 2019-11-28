Georgia receiver Lawrence Cager suffers ‘serious' ankle injury

ATHENS — Georgia graduate transfer receiver Lawrence Cager suffered a ‘serious' ankle injury in Wednesday's practice that could end his season, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Cager suffered a separated shoulder earlier this season and has been playing through that injury, although he missed the Texas A&M game last Saturday.
Cager, who has not been taking any hits in practices, was expected to be held out of the No. 4-ranked Bulldogs' game at noon on Saturday against Georgia Tech.
The ankle injury Cager suffered on Wednesday is expected to keep him out of the next two games against the Jackets and the SEC Championship game against LSU on Dec. 7, at a minimum.
Georgia has yet to release any information on the injury.
Coach Kirby Smart has closed practices the past three weeks.
Cager, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound graduate transfer from Miami. is Georgia's leading receiver with 33 catches this season for 476 yards.
