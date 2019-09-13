0 Georgia-Arkansas State: TV, online, radio information

No. 3 Georgia’s toughest opponent in this game may be the team that comes into Sanford Stadium a week from Saturday – Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs’ ability to focus on the opponent in front of them could face a serious challenge. Arkansas State has been a prominent team in the Sun Belt Conference for several seasons, and the Red Wolves have an offense worthy of respect.

If focused on the task at hand, Georgia should win with relative ease. Otherwise, the game may be closer than Bulldogs fans want to see.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Saturday:

Before the game: “Bulldogs Game Day” airs from 10-11 a.m. on WSB-TV Channel 2 Action News. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein and Heather Catlin host the show each Saturday.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14

Time: Noon ET

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Television: ESPN2 will televise the game. Roy Philpot will handle play-by-play. Kelly Stouffer is the analyst and Lauren Sisler the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB radio (750 AM/95.5 FM). Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and Chuck Dowdle is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio Channel 137/191.

Online: GTV on georgiadogs.com.

5 things you may want to know:

> Georgia and Arkansas State are meeting for the first time in 18 years. Their most-recent matchup occurred Sept. 1, 2001, when the Bulldogs won 45-17 at Sanford Stadium. In 1997, Georgia won 38-7. Both games were season openers for UGA.

> Georgia’s most recent game against a Sun Belt Conference team took place in the 2017 seasons opener, a 31-10 Bulldogs victory known best as the day when quarterback Jake Fromm made his debut after starter Jacob Eason was injured on the third drive of the game.

> The Bulldogs have won 30 of their past 36 games and are 34-10 under coach Kirby Smart.

> Georgia is 25-5 with Fromm as the starting quarterback. He has passed for 5,686 yards and 56 touchdowns in 31 games overall. Fromm has completed 412 of 631 attempts (65.3 percent). Only 2.1 percent of his pass attempts have been intercepted, one for every 48.5 attempts.

> Junior running back D’Andre Swift has rushed for 1,881 yards in his career, covering 31 games. He ranks 18th all-time at UGA in rushing yards. He is averaging 107.0 per game this season. At that rate, his career total would sit at 2,951 after the Georgia Tech game Nov. 30. Even if he were to play in only a bowl game after that, he has a good chance to become the seventh player in UGA history to reach 3,000 yards rushing.

