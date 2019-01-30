ATLANTA - Former University of Georgia star running back Terrell Davis talked to Channel 2 Action News Wednesday about his time in Athens, how Georgia became "Running Back U" and his message for Todd Gurley and Sony Michel heading into the Super Bowl.
Davis, who won two Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career, said he'll reach out to fellow Bulldogs Gurley and Michel before Sunday.
Davis told Channel 2 that he'll probably text them a few pieces of advice.
Davis, Gurley and Michel are three of a handful of superstars to play running back for the Dawgs. But as Davis pointed out, it started well before he was in Athens.
Davis told Channel 2 he thinks Georgia became "Running Back U" over time, and he's proud of the success other backs have had.
The San Diego native also shared a story about how he ended up playing for the Dawgs.
He also talked about his time in Athens and how it still holds a special place in his heart.
