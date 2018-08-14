Former Bulldog Nick Chubb has rough NFL debut

Welcome to the NFL, Nick Chubb.
The former Georgia Bulldogs star played for the Cleveland Browns in their first exhibition game Thursday night.
The rookie running back carried the ball 15 times but only gained 11 yards against the New York Giants. The Browns won the game 20-10.
Cleveland.com reported Chubb ran behind the second-team offensive line and “looked hesitant at times.”
Chubb, known for his tough running and breakaway touchdowns as a college star, had a long run of just four yards against New York. He averaged 0.7 yards per carry.
Chubb had one reception for 12 yards.
Chubb was drafted by the Browns in the second round, 35th overall, in the NFL draft.
Chubb’s Georgia teammate, Sony Michel, did not play in the New England Patriots’ exhibition opener. The running back is recovering from a knee injury and may miss part or all of the preseason.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
