Charlie Condon named SEC baseball player of the year

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Charlie Condon, the nation’s leading hitter, is the Southeastern Conference player of the year.

League coaches picked Arkansas’ Hagen Smith as the top pitcher and Kentucky’s Nick Mingione as SEC coach of the year. The SEC released results of voting among the coaches on Monday, ahead of the conference tournament.

Condon leads the nation with a .451 batting average and a Georgia-record 35 home runs, second-most in SEC single season history. He enters the SEC Tournament on a 24-game hitting streak.

Condon grew up in Marietta and went to the Walker School. He received Division III offers but wasn’t on the radar of Division I college scouts.

He eventually decided to attend UGA and walked onto the baseball team. Now, Condon is setting records and projected to be the No. 1 prospect in this year’s draft.

Condon and UGA will play Tuesday in the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala.

