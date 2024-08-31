SEC football: Week 1 scoreboard

ATLANTA — Channel 2 is your new home for SEC football this fall. Each week, three marquee match ups featuring SEC teams will air on Channel 2 as part of the new SEC on ABC.

Week 1 features No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 14 Clemson, Florida vs. No. 19 Miami and No. 20 Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Notre Dame.

Here are the scores around from the SEC for Week 1. Make sure to join WSB-TV’s new postgame show SEC GameDay on 2, every Saturday at 11 p.m. Sports Director Zach Klein, Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo and Sports Reporter Luke Hetrick will be joined by experts Aaron Murray, Brandon Boykin and Champ Bailey to break down the biggest games.

SEC COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SCOREBOARD

No. 1 Georgia: 34, No. 14 Clemson 3

No. 4 Texas, Colorado State

No. 5 Alabama, Western Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Ole Miss, Furman, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Missouri 51, Murray State 0 (8/29)

No. 13 LSU, No. 23 USC, ABC 7:30 p.m. Sunday

No. 15 Tennessee 69, UT-Chattanooga 3

No. 16 Oklahoma 51, Temple 3 (8/30)

Florida, No. 19 Miami

No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 7 Notre Dame

Mississippi State, Eastern Kentucky

Vanderbilt 34, Virginia Tech 27 (OT)

Arkansas 70, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 (8/29)

SEC GameDay on 2 premieres August 31st

