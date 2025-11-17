Heisman Trophy watch: Support grows for Gunner Stockton, Haynes King to get invites

ATLANTA — The race for the Heisman Trophy is heating up with only a few games left in the regular season. Two local quarterbacks are seeing their stock rise.

Both Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King are in the top 10 in Vegas odds to win the award.

Stockton put together another impressive performance for No. 4 Georgia in their win over Texas on Saturday. The quarterback completed 24 of 29 passes for 229 yards and finished with five touchdowns, including one on the ground.

“I am getting better at situational football, just managing the game. Also, the confidence has grown as the season has gone on,” Stockton said after the game.

During his weekly’s media availability, head coach Kirby Smart answered a question about Stockton’s chances of getting invited to New York.

“That’s for you guys (the media) to discuss, but he embodies everything that award represents. He’s performed on the biggest stages against the best defense...His value to this team is immense,” Smart said.

For Georgia Tech, it’s off to its best start in decades with only one loss so far. You may have trouble finding many players more important to their teams’ success like King is for Georgia Tech.

As of Saturday night, King leads the ACC in total touchdowns and is first in rushing touchdowns with 14. He’s averaging 340.7 yards per game for the Georgia Tech offense.

“I’m glad he’s on my team … It’d be a shame if he’s not in New York. I think he will be," head coach Brent Key recently told ACC Network.

The school launched a website HaynesforHeisman.com. It lists all his stats and what others are saying about the Jackets signal caller.

The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced on Dec. 8 with the winner announced on Dec. 13.

