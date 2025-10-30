Billy Gonzales gets long-awaited shot to be a head coach as Florida’s interim

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Billy Gonzales has coached as many years at Florida as Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier. He has twice as many national titles, too.

Gonzales is in his third stint with the Gators, having first stepped foot on campus under Urban Meyer in 2005. He returned with Dan Mullen in 2018 and came back again when Billy Napier asked in 2023.

Now it’s his program — for the next five games anyway.

Gonzales agreed to serve as the team’s interim coach when athletic director Scott Stricklin fired Napier on Oct. 19. Gonzales jumped at the offer. After all, he’s waited more than three decades for this opportunity.

“It’s always been about the players,” said Gonzales, 54. “When you get into coaching and you have an opportunity, it’s most importantly about the players. And, for me, it was to hopefully continue to give back to what the coaching staff gave me when I was a player, and that’s to provide guidance, to provide another family, another father figure.”

He hesitated for a second and then continued: “Obviously, I like winning. We want to win. We’re at the University of Florida. We want to win games. And let’s call it what it is: We’re out here to try to get that done as well, too.”

Gonzales has a chance to get a huge victory when the Gators (3-4, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) play No. 5 Georgia (6-1, 4-1) in the rivalry game known as “the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” in Jacksonville on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have won four in a row in the series, with an average margin of victory of 21.5 points. Although coach Kirby Smart’s team has looked susceptible at times this season — trailing at halftime in four of five conference games — Georgia has turned it up late to remain in the SEC race and in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.

No one really knows what to expect from Florida following a bye. Gonzales made no staff changes other than installing quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara as the primary play-caller. They plan to spread things out and push the ball down the field, no surprise considering Gonzales is a longtime receivers coach.

But there has to be concern about players checking out with so little at stake down the stretch.

“Just playing for the (Gators) patch and playing for the name on our back,” left tackle Austin Barber said. “That’s the big thing for us. We got a lot of seniors out there, and we want to put out a good product for them. And it’s just about playing for the University and playing for the fans.”

Gonzales might be the ideal interim coach to keep the team together. He won two national titles alongside Meyer and has experienced the firings of Mullen and now Napier. He has so much respect for the program that he chose not to move into Napier’s office or even use his parking spot.

“I’ve been asked to oversee the program right now by Mr. Stricklin,” Gonzales said. “I always told him, ‘We are doing this together as a staff. It’s us working together. It’s us working with our players.’ Always will be, and I take great pride in that.”

Gonzales has heard from several head coaches he worked for in the past week, including Meyer and Mullen. They told him the same thing: Be yourself.

Gonzales’ coaching career has been all about serving. He volunteered at his alma mater, Colorado State, in 1993. Meyer, an assistant at the time, put Gonzales in charge of slot receivers the following spring. It led to a paid position at Division III MacMurray College in Illinois and then a move to Kent State.

One of his earliest memories is driving to a hardware store twice a week in his “beat-up, old, white Chevrolet” to buy carbon dioxide canisters and white paint to line the practice and game fields.

“I had to go read a book on how to line a field,” he recalled. “I took great pride in it.”

He’s taking a similar approach to this coaching opportunity even though it’s temporary.

“I love Florida. This is a special place to me,” Gonzales said. “A goal of mine would be to stay here. My first goal is to make sure we put a fantastic group of players on that football field that are going to compete and play for the University of Florida.”

