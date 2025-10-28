Georgia head coach Kirby Smart offers his thoughts on SEC coaches firing carousel

ATHENS, Ga. — Another SEC program fired its head coach this week with LSU dismissing Brian Kelly following Saturday’s loss to Texas A&M.

Kelly and 11 other FBS coaches, including former Florida’s Billy Napier and Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, have been dismissed from their programs in the middle of the season.

“I mean, it’s the world we live in,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said when asked about the new college landscape on Monday.

Smart is one of only two SEC coaches who have been at the helm of their programs more than five years. Georgia hired Smart before the 2016 season and Kentucky hired Mark Stoops before the 2013 season.

All the other SEC coaches have been hired since 2020.

“I think there’s so much built around the playoffs and it’s like everything’s boom or bust and you can’t have a normal season,” Smart said. “I coached at LSU, and a guy once told me, ‘That office you’re in, that’s not your office. You’re borrowing it.’ And I knew right then, if you didn’t win, you wouldn’t be there long.”

