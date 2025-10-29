RV City opens for Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — RV City is officially open, which marks the unofficial start to the Georgia-Florida football game weekend. Some of the Bulldogs and Gators faithful started lining up days it even opened.

Channel 2 is your home for the Georgia-Florida game! Our coverage begins with GameDay on 2 at 11 AM. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and stick around for SEC GameDay on 2 at 11 p.m.

Florida fan Rusty Shortridge told Channel 2’s sister station Action News Jax that he’s been waiting since last Wednesday to get in.

“You want to get lined up first. First in line, first-come, first-served inside RV City gets you a good spot,” he said.

“If you ain’t got a parking pass now, you’re not going to make it,” fellow fan Joe Clark said.

Nancy Wall is a huge Georgia Bulldogs fan. She says her favorite part about RV City is the camaraderie.

“We’ll all come after the game, no matter who wins or loses, we’re still partying,” said Wall.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the fans traveling down to Jacksonville who aren’t in RV City, make sure to give yourself extra time to get to the parking lots.

All parking lots will be available for the game, but Lots C, D and J will be affected by the construction for the EverBank Stadium renovation.

Fans are also encouraged to enter through the gate listed on their ticket to navigate the construction better. You can click here for a seat and gate map.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group