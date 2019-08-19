Georgia lands in top 5 in first 2019 AP college football poll

College football season officially kicks off Saturday and that means it's time for Associated Press voters to unveil their preseason rankings.
Georgia is ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released Monday. It is the second year in a row the Dawgs have been ranked third to start the season.
For the first time, the Clemson Tigers are the preseason favorite in AP Top 25. Cartersville native Trevor Lawrence led Clemson to a national title with a 44-16 win over Alabama.
The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 2 in the poll, marking the first time since 2015 they are not the preseason favorite.
The Bulldogs open the 2019 season and conference schedule against Vanderbilt on Aug. 31.
Preseason ranked opponents on Georgia's schedule include No. 8 Florida, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 16 Auburn.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Michigan
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Washington
- Utah
- Penn State
- Auburn
- UCF
- Michigan State
- Wisconsin
- Iowa
- Iowa State
- Syracuse
- Washington State
- Nebraska
- Stanford
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1
