ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019 on Saturday.
Gonzalez, who spent the first part of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, played tight end for five seasons for the Falcons after he was traded in 2009.
Gonzalez jokingly tweeted that being in Atlanta for the Super Bowl had him remembering “the good ol days.”
Sorry to all my @Chiefs fans, you know I love you, but being in Atlanta for @SuperBowl has got me thinking of the good ol days! @AtlantaFalcons #TBT pic.twitter.com/tdN1EC9QzS— Tony Gonzalez (@TonyGonzalez88) January 31, 2019
Before Gonzalez, no tight end had ever been selected on their first year on the ballot.
He’s widely regarded as the greatest tight end in NFL history, and rightfully so.
Gonzalez is second in NFL history in catches. His 1,325 catches trails only Jerry Rice and is 173 more than any other tight end.
He leads all tight ends in catches, yards and Pro Bowl selections. When he retired, he held the record for most touchdowns with 111. But Antonio Gates has since broken that mark.
Gonzalez becomes the first Falcons player to make the Hall of Fame since Morten Andersen two years ago.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}