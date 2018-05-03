0 Channel 2's Anthony Amey: 'Matt Ryan makes history ... again'

ATLANTA - There are some Falcons fans who aren’t believers in Matt Ryan.

Chances are those few have forgotten what it’s like for their team NOT to have a franchise quarterback.

Because elsewhere, Ryan is universally recognized as being in the upper echelon of signal callers in the NFL.

Ryan will turn 33 years old on May 17, and the Falcons just gave him the most robust present imaginable … a milestone contract that makes him the first player in the 98-year history of the NFL to average $30 million and be guaranteed $100 million in a single deal.

Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein is reporting the total value of the 5-year extension is $169.25 million with $100 million guaranteed. The new deal includes the $19.25 million Ryan was set to make in the final year of the deal he signed in 2013.

The new deal and subsequent raise were inevitable.

Since last summer, Detroit’s Matthew Stafford, San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins have all signed contracts guaranteeing between $84-92 million each and averaging between $27-28 million per season.

Those three have combined to win zero playoff games, zero most valuable player awards and have zero Super Bowl appearances.

Ryan has four playoff victories, is the 2016 MVP and a Super Bowl berth on his resume.

He owns 20 Falcons franchise records, including passing yards (41,796) and touchdown passes (260), and his 99 career wins (95 regular season, 4 playoff) are tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for 26th on the NFL’s all-time list.

Ryan, the 3rd overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, is no stranger to making league history.

He broke Drew Brees’ record by becoming the fastest quarterback to throw for 40,000 career yards (151 games).

And his streak of 64 consecutive games reaching at least 200 yards passing is also an NFL record.

In a statement released by the team, Ryan said upon agreeing to the extension, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years already. I want to thank (team owner) Mr. (Arthur) Blank and (general manager) Thomas Dimitroff for bringing me here back in 2008 and for this extension today.”

Ryan continued, “while we have accomplished a lot, our goal remains what it was the day I got drafted, and that’s to bring a championship to our city and our fans. We know there is a lot of work to do, but being able to ensure I can end my career where I started it, is something that I am very fortunate to be able to do.”

Dimitroff added, “this extension was our primary focus this offseason. Matt has been a pillar of stability for this franchise for a decade, and it is a great feeling knowing that he will remain at our helm for six more years.”

Dimitroff, who like Ryan, joined the team in 2008 also said, “Matt has proven to be a leader for this franchise on and off the field, and we are fortunate to have him as our quarterback. Matt has guided us to a decade of success that is unmatched in franchise history, but we all know there is more to be accomplished, and we are confident we can get that done with Matt.”

Like him or not, Matt Ryan will be here for years to come, likely … as he said … for the rest of his career.

Chances are he’ll either convert that small minority of Falcons fans who are still non-believers.

Or at the very least … they’ll learn to respect the effort he puts forth in trying.

