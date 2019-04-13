Brian McCann on track to return next week

ATLANTA - Braves catcher Brian McCann, sidelined by a right hamstring strain, is progressing and remains likely to rejoin the club later this homestand.
McCann has been active and walking around well. He caught a couple of bullpen sessions Friday, and the team is encouraged that he’ll return Tuesday, his first day eligible to come off the injured list. The Braves are off Monday and open a three-game series with Arizona the following day.
The Braves aren’t yet sure if McCann will go on a rehab assignment before returning.
“We haven’t gotten that far yet,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s going to catch a bullpen or two (Friday). Just the treatment and everything they’re doing. He’s feeling good. Everything is pointed in a good direction.”
McCann, 35, has slashed .286/.421/.286 in five games. He rejoined the Braves this winter after spending 2005-13 with the franchise, earning seven All-Star nods.
This article was written by Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
