Braves to non-tender Charlie Culberson, making him free agent

ATLANTA - The Braves will non-tender Charlie Culberson and the utilityman will become a free agent. He is eligible to immediately sign with any team.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed multiple reports of the roster decision. Culberson would have made $1.8 million in arbitration.
The Braves have several arbitration-eligible players. The deadline for decisions on the players is 8 p.m. Monday.
Culberson's season was cut short by a fractured cheek bone when he was hit in the face by a pitch in September. The appeared in 108 games last season and hit .259 in 144 plate appearances. He hit .267 in two seasons with the Braves. The seven-year veteran has also played for the Giants, Rockies and Dodgers.
The Braves other arbitration-eligible players are Johan Camargo, Grant Dayton, Adam Duvall, Mike Foltynewicz, Shane Greene, Luke Jackson, John Ryan Murphy and Dansby Swanson.
RETURN FOR UPDATES
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}