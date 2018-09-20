Atlanta's newest football team debuts 'legendary' name and logo

ATLANTA - Attention Atlanta, please welcome your new legends. The Alliance of American Football league said Atlanta’s new team name will be the Legends.
The league described Atlanta as a city of legends, ranging from sports to the Civil Rights.
“From Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones to our very own Michael Vick, the greats come to Atlanta to be immortalized. Some of the biggest legends of the civil rights movement have called Atlanta home,” the league said.
The Legend’s logo is purple, gold and white, which “represents rich heritage, tradition and royalty.”
The team was announced in April, with a big name attached to the project.
Former Atlanta Falcons superstar Michael Vick will be the offensive coordinator for the Legends.
"I'm just looking forward to being the best offensive coordinator I can be," Vick told Channel 2's Anthony Amey in April.
The team will be coached by Brad Childress and will play its games at the Georgia State Stadium.
The league, co-founded by television and film executive Charlie Ebersol and Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, is emphasizing “quality football,” a phrase used repeatedly during the AAF’s press conference introducing the establishment of a team in Atlanta.
The league will begin play the weekend after the upcoming Super Bowl, will field eight teams and will play a 10-week regular season schedule, a two-round playoff format, then the championship game the final weekend of April 2019.
