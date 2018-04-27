0 Atlanta United: Things to know about Montreal Impact

ATLANTA - Atlanta United made its trip to the West Coast a good one, defeating the LA Galaxy 2-0 at the StubHub Center. In a match that featured the Galaxy’s talented forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Five Stripes limited the Swedish forward from scoring and made it difficult for the Galaxy to get in a solid rhythm on offense.

Offensively, Atlanta United (5-1-1) used its speed to its advantage, which served as a key factor in the Five Stripes victory. Josef Martinez scored a first-half goal while Miguel Almiron converted a penalty kick in the second half to secure the Five Stripes' fifth victory of the season and keep them at one loss for the season.

After a close road win, Atlanta United returns home to face the Montreal Impact Saturday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here are a few things to know about the Montreal Impact:

Montreal Impact (2-5-0)

Head Coach: Remi Garde

The Montreal Impact sit in eighth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with six points. The Impact average .86 points per match. In its last time out on the field, Montreal got off to a hot start, using a hat trick from midfielder Ignacio Piatti in the first half against the Los Angeles Football Club.

LAFC scored one goal in the first half but dominated the second half, scoring four goals to overcome a two-goal deficit, winning the match 5-3. The Impact (2-5-0) suffered their fifth loss of the season, their third loss in a row and their first at home this season.

2017 season: The Impact finished 11-17-6 and ninth out of 11 MLS Eastern Conference teams. Only Orlando SC and D.C. United finished worse than the Impact.

Atlanta United—Montreal Impact Series

Hector Villalba and Jeff Larentowicz led the way for the Five Stripes in the match as Atlanta United defeated the Impact 2-0, despite Almiron suffering a hamstring injury. Villalba scored Atlanta United’s first goal in the 28th minute. Martinez almost scored a goal for the Five Stripes but his shot was blocked by Montreal’s Evan Bush. Larentowicz added the second point for the Five Stripes and earned his first goal of the season.

Players to watch for Montreal Impact

#10 Ignacio Piatti, midfielder: Piatti leads the club in goals (4), assists (3), shots (18) and second in shots on goal (5).

#16 Jeisson Vargas, midfielder: Vargas has the second most goals on the team with three, second in shots with 14 and first in shots on goal (9).

#3 Daniel Lovitz, defender: Lovitz has recorded two assists, second best on the club.

#8 Saphir Taider, midfielder: Taider has recorded 11 shots, third most on the club.

#1 Evan Bush, goalkeeper: Currently, Bush leads the MLS in saves with 39, two shutouts on 56 shots faced.

Saturday’s match will begin at 1 p.m.

