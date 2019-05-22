0 Atlanta Dream & WSB-TV announce multimedia partnership

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream and WSB-TV today announced a new multi-platform media deal that will feature Dream games being broadcast and streamed across WSB-TV platforms this season.

WSB-TV will present a total of 18 Dream games during the 2019 season, including eight road contests, starting Friday, May 24, when the Dallas Wings visit State Farm Arena. Other than those also streamed live on Twitter, these games will be available on the WSB Now stream through WSBTV.com and on the WSB-TV news app, which can be downloaded for free on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Four games will be shown over the air on Bounce TV (Channel 2.2) in the Atlanta area, including the Wednesday, June 19 home game against the Indiana Fever.

Veteran Basketball Announcer Andy Demetra and Former University of Miami Star Amy Audibert to Call Games During 2019 WNBA Season

“The opportunity to be one of the first in this space for the WNBA is a thrill,” Chris Sienko, Dream President and General Manager said. “We feel that creating new, easy access to 18 home and road games will help us reach a larger and younger demographic while concurrently growing our fan base. WSB-TV will be producing unique content, access to Bounce TV and great opportunities to partner in the community. This will be a full-service relationship!”

“We’re excited to partner with the Atlanta Dream for this innovative partnership between a WNBA team and a local television news station,” said Paul Briggs, Vice President of Content and Broadcast Operations at WSB-TV. “We plan to deliver the best of the Atlanta Dream’s upcoming season with our WSB Now digital stream, extending the team’s reach all while providing unique programming to viewers with streaming devices.”

The Dream also named its announcing team for the upcoming season with Andy Demetra handling play-by-play duties and Amy Audibert serving as analyst. The duo will call 16 of the Dream’s 17 home games during the season, with the remaining game on Sunday, June 23 against the Washington Mystics being called by an ESPN national crew.

Demetra is currently the play-by-play voice for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets where he calls men’s and women’s basketball and football games. He most recently called games for the Chicago Bulls on WGN and NBC Sports Chicago. Demetra started his career as the radio play-by-play voice for the South Carolina women’s basketball team from 2003-2006.

Audibert, a former University of Miami center from 2003-2007, joins the Dream as an analyst for the 2019 season. She previously served as analyst for the University of Buffalo men’s and women’s basketball teams over the past five seasons. This past season, Audibert covered the sidelines for select Raptors 905 (NBA G League) games while also appearing on multiple episodes of “The Hangout” – seen on NBA TV Canada over the past four years.

Earlier this offseason, the Dream and the WNBA announced that the organization will have 16 games presented nationally this season on Twitter, ESPN or CBS Sports Network.

Season, group and single-game tickets are available now. For more information, visit atlantadream.net or call 877-977-7729.

The Atlanta Dream, who is celebrating its 12th season in the WNBA in 2019, will play its home games in State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta. The Dream has qualified for the playoffs nine times, winning conference titles in 2013, 2011 and 2010.

