  • Atlanta Braves re-sign outfielder Nick Markakis

    By: Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The Braves have finally addressed their outfield need - with the same person who manned the position the last four years.

    Nick Markakis is staying with the Braves on a one-year deal which includes a club option, The AJC confirmed Tuesday. His base salary for 2019 is $4 million, with the option worth $6 million (with a $2 million buyout), as first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

    Markakis, 35, made his first All-Star game last season and won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors. He’s hit .284/.359/.400 in 636 games with the team from 2015-18.

