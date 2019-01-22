Atlanta Braves re-sign outfielder Nick Markakis

The Braves have finally addressed their outfield need - with the same person who manned the position the last four years.
Nick Markakis is staying with the Braves on a one-year deal which includes a club option, The AJC confirmed Tuesday. His base salary for 2019 is $4 million, with the option worth $6 million (with a $2 million buyout), as first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Markakis, 35, made his first All-Star game last season and won Gold Glove and Silver Slugger honors. He’s hit .284/.359/.400 in 636 games with the team from 2015-18.
Braves bringing back RF Nick Markakis for a 1-year deal with a 1-year club option in 2020 pic.twitter.com/tZIpmLwu3p— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 22, 2019
This article was written by Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}