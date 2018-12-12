ATLANTA - Many Georgians received a strange wake-up call Wednesday morning when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake could be felt across the state.
Reactions have poured in from Channel 2 viewers, but the Atlanta Braves had the best explanation for the earthquake: blame the superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.
We knew that @ronaldacunajr24 home run ball would land eventually...— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 12, 2018
Sorry to wake you guys up! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/qxeLhVbfWG
Of course, the Braves are responding to a 432-foot home run the Rookie of the Year slammed against the Miami Marlins back on Aug. 23.
Acuna hit that particular home run with such force that it dented the wall at Marlins Park.
This ball should be landing in South Carolina sometime early next week.#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/R4Y1U14c7R— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 23, 2018
Acuña has officially left his “mark” in Marlins Park. This is where his 432-foot HR hit. #Braves pic.twitter.com/9js0ErOAp7— Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) August 24, 2018
The Braves could be also referencing Acuna's 452-foot home run against the Nationals on Aug. 8. Honestly, there are so many possibilities given the way Acuna dinged home runs all season.
So if you feel a shake in Cobb County next year, you'll want to check if it was really an earthquake or another ball sailing out of SunTrust Park.
