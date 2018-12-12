  • Atlanta Braves had clever explanation for earthquake felt in Georgia

    By: Courtney Martinez

    ATLANTA - Many Georgians received a strange wake-up call Wednesday morning when a 4.4 magnitude earthquake could be felt across the state. 

    Reactions have poured in from Channel 2 viewers, but the Atlanta Braves had the best explanation for the earthquake: blame the superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. 

    Of course, the Braves are responding to a 432-foot home run the Rookie of the Year slammed against the Miami Marlins back on Aug. 23.

    Acuna hit that particular home run with such force that it dented the wall at Marlins Park.

    The Braves could be also referencing Acuna's 452-foot home run against the Nationals on Aug. 8. Honestly, there are so many possibilities given the way Acuna dinged home runs all season.

    So if you feel a shake in Cobb County next year, you'll want to check if it was really an earthquake or another ball sailing out of SunTrust Park.

