    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are one of the most exciting stories of the 2018 MLB season.

    A team few predicted would be this good has one of the best record in the National League.

    And now, it looks like the Braves will be well-represented at the MLB All-Star Game.

    Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman leads all National League players in fan balloting.

    Freeman, a two-time All-Star, has 633,342 total votes. The 28-year-old would be the first Braves first baseman to earn a starting assignment in the Midsummer Classic since Fred McGriff in 1996.

    Freeman’s teammates Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis are also among the NL leaders.

    Albies has 398,816 votes to lead all second basemen. The 21-year-old would join Marcus Giles and Dan Uggla as the only Braves second basemen to garner a starting assignment.

    Nick Markakis, who is bidding for his first career All-Star nod in his 13th season, would be the first Braves outfielder to start since Jason Heyward in 2010.

    The 34-year-old has 494,206 votes and trails only Bryce Harper among NL outfielders.

    The 2018 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

