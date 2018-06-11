0 Atlanta Braves dominating NL All-Star voting

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are one of the most exciting stories of the 2018 MLB season.

A team few predicted would be this good has one of the best record in the National League.

And now, it looks like the Braves will be well-represented at the MLB All-Star Game.

Braves’ first baseman Freddie Freeman leads all National League players in fan balloting.

Freeman, a two-time All-Star, has 633,342 total votes. The 28-year-old would be the first Braves first baseman to earn a starting assignment in the Midsummer Classic since Fred McGriff in 1996.

Guess who leads the entire NL in All-Star voting? It's not Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant or Nolan Arenado...



It's @Braves 1B Freddie Freeman #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/SRy0Z7EFau — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) June 11, 2018

Freeman’s teammates Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis are also among the NL leaders.

Albies has 398,816 votes to lead all second basemen. The 21-year-old would join Marcus Giles and Dan Uggla as the only Braves second basemen to garner a starting assignment.

Nick Markakis, who is bidding for his first career All-Star nod in his 13th season, would be the first Braves outfielder to start since Jason Heyward in 2010.

The 34-year-old has 494,206 votes and trails only Bryce Harper among NL outfielders.

⚾ Braves fans are out in FULL FORCE! Check out the latest National League All-Star voting update: #Atlanta has a player in the top 3 of every position.



MORE - https://t.co/hn7FxsM2m5 pic.twitter.com/p76gwaHKHl — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 11, 2018

The 2018 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

