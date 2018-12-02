0 Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame locks for playoff spots. Will Georgia sneak in?

With undefeated records and conference championships, it is pretty much guaranteed that Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame will occupy three of the four playoff spots.

But which team will the College Football Playoff committee select as the fourth and final team? Well, it will come down to three teams: Big 12 champion Oklahoma, Big Ten champion Ohio State and SEC runner-up Georgia.

The playoff rankings will be announced at 12:30 p.m. ET with the remaining New Year Six bowl games announced at 3 p.m.

While the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking loss to Alabama, head coach Kirby Smart made a case for his team in postgame conference.

"We most definitely have one of the best four teams in the country. … Do you want the four best teams in or not? … Ask the coach on the other sideline. I promise you he doesn’t want to play us," Smart said.

Alabama HC Nick Saban thinks UGA should make the Final 4 playoff ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6fD7aopL0G — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) December 2, 2018

What does the playoff committee look at?

The playoff committee consists of 13 members who evaluate each team’s conference championships, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and results against common opponents.

Here is a look at the resumes for the three teams based on those factors. Note that there are no common opponents between the three teams.

Oklahoma: Big 12 champion; 1 loss to Texas 48-45 in October; No. 34 SOS

Ohio State: Big Ten champion; 1 loss to Purdue 49-20; No. 48 SOS

Georgia: SEC runner-up; 2 losses to LSU 36-16, Alabama (35-28); No. 26 SOS

If the committee values the better losses, then Oklahoma and Georgia would have the edge over Ohio State.

The Sooners avenged their loss to Texas and Georgia's pair of losses to top-ranked Alabama and ranked LSU appear better than Buckeyes loss to Purdue.

But if the committee sees the teams as equal, then it will boil down to Oklahoma winning their conference championship and Georgia losing theirs. You can see the full committee protocol here.

Something important to remember is that committee members with any conflict of interest will recuse themselves from the vote involving that team.

Oklahoma Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione and Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith serve on the committee. Both directors will recuse themselves when the Sooners and Buckeyes are deliberated.

Former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer will also have to step out when Oklahoma is discussed. His son Shane is an Oklahoma assistant coach.

