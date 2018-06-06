0 5 things to know about Braves' series finale Wednesday at San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Five things to know before the Braves’ series finale at San Diego, the rubber game after one-sided wins by San Diego in the opener and the Braves on Tuesday:

1. The Braves entered Wednesday leading the NL in runs (11), hits (564) and doubles (123), ranked second in batting average (.263), on-base percentage (.334) and slugging percentage (.429), and tied with Colorado for third in homers (72), four behind league leader Washington.

2. Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz is 3-1 with a 0.56 ERA in his past five starts entering Wednesday’s series finale and is coming off the best performance of his career, a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts and one walk against the Nationals on Friday. His only loss in his past five starts came when he allowed one run in six innings of a 3-0 defeat against Philadelphia on May 21, and in two starts since then Foltynewicz has allowed five hits, one run and four walks with 18 strikeouts in 16 innings while aces Chris Sale and Stephen Strasburg in wins at Boston and at home against the Nats.

3. Entering Wednesday afternoon’s game, the Braves are 15-4 in day games, the second-best day-game winning percentage in the majors behind the Yankees (16-4). The Braves lead the majors in runs (6.37) and homers (1.74) per game in day games.

4. Freddie Freeman reached base in all five of his plate appearances Tuesday (four hits including two doubles and a homer, plus a walk) to raise his NL-leading OBP to .435, 14 points higher than the league’s next-best by Colorado’s Nolan Arenado (.421) entering Wednesday. Freeman is one of five major league players to have two games this season where he reached base at least five times without making an out. The Atlanta-era Braves record for such games in a single season is four, shared by Bob Horner (1982), Dale Murphy (1987) and Fred McGriff (1996).

5. Freeman is also the major league leader in hitting with runners in scoring position with a .442 average (23-for-52) in those situations, while his .516 OBP with RISP ranks second in the majors behind Mike Trout (.558). The Braves were 9-for-19 with runners in scoring position in Tuesday’s 14-1 win against the Padres to raise their NL-leading average to .288 (147-for-511) in those situations. They also led the league in OBP (.380) and slugging percentage (.513) with RISP before Wednesday, and had the lowest strikeout rate in those situations at one every 5.45 plate appearances.

This story was written by David O'Brien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

